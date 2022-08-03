HedgeTrade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,134.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $68.52 million and approximately $38,134.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003046 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001910 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

