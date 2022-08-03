Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000. Alphabet accounts for about 16.5% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $12,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.