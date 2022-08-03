Helium (HNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.01 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $7.01 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $8.77 or 0.00037695 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00102034 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00019759 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00250001 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008977 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,980,086 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars.
