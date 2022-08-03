Helmerich & Payne (HP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $62.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. 1,002,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,144. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58.

Get Helmerich & Payne Inc alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.