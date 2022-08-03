Helmerich & Payne (HP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/1/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. 1,002,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,144. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.
Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne
Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
