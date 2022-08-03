Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.