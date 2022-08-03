Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,570 shares of company stock worth $12,966,280. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

