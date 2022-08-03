Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $214.73 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average of $238.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.94.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

