Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 6,827 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

