Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.91 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.