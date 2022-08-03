HEROcoin Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $869,852.29 and approximately $65,339.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,261.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00127505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

