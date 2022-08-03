Hertz Network Price Down 3.2% This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $405,522.55 and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00613425 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035583 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.