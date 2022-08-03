HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.27.

HEXO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 554.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that HEXO will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in HEXO by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 538,601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HEXO by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,250,943 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,930,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

