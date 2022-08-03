Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,364,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $22,253,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE HIW opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.