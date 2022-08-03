Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,364,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $22,253,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 3.1 %
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
