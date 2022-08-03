Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down to $10.25

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.45. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 5,106 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $22,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after buying an additional 1,997,697 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 15,455.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 1,955,456 shares during the period.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

