Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

