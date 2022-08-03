Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,002,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,596 shares of company stock worth $69,105,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Concentrix Stock Performance

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.