Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

ABBV opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.09. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.