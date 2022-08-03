Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $102.92. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.