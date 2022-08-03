Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 75,088 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,088 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,723,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 128,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 108,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

