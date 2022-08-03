Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $71,285,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Tesla by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $901.76 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.