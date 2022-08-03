Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $150.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

