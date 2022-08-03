Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,280. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.