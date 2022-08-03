Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,082.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCXLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Investec raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.58) to GBX 1,067 ($13.07) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.20) to GBX 1,194 ($14.63) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.