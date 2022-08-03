HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial Price Performance

Shares of HMNF stock remained flat at $22.71 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.15. HMN Financial has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

About HMN Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

