Hologic (HOLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX):

7/28/2022 – Hologic had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/28/2022 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Hologic is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

7/18/2022 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Hologic Stock Up 1.1 %

HOLX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,420. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

