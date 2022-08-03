Home Capital Group (HCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.50 million.
Home Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$26.08 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$23.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.34.
About Home Capital Group
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
