Home Capital Group (HCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.50 million.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$26.08 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$23.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Home Capital Group

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.00.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

