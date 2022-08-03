Honest One Day Trading Volume Tops $389.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $953,325.27 and approximately $389.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00616007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

