Honest One Day Trading Volume Tops $389.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $953,325.27 and approximately $389.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00616007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034833 BTC.
Honest Coin Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.
Buying and Selling Honest
