Horizen Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $17.36 or 0.00074638 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $220.02 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00267654 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00129139 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 119% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,670,931 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
