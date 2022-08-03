Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

