Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,993,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,053. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,238,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 994,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,304,000 after buying an additional 376,985 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

