Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 953,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,796. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

