Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.
NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 953,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,796. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.59.
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
