HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,584 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

