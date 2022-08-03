Hxro (HXRO) Reaches Market Cap of $86.70 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $86.70 million and $95,549.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00127209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032127 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,521,116 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

