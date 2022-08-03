ICL Group Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICL Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for ICL Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ICL opened at $9.38 on Monday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

