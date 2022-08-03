iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Up 37.7% in July

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

Featured Articles

