Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $172.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00617761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

