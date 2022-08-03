IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.78. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 112 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

