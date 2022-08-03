IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $398.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.51.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.