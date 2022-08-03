IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $398.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

