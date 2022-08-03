IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 10,582 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.