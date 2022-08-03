IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,810 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $239.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.80.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,615 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

