IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,771 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $188.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

