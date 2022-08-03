IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,396 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 310,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 284,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $708.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.