IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $368.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.24 and its 200-day moving average is $308.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

