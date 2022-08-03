Ignition Market Cap Hits $24,127.13 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $24,127.13 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,412.53 or 0.99859394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00044099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028271 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

