Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $217,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average is $282.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.