Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $801,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $72,449.78.

On Thursday, July 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $1,428,051.25.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10.

On Thursday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $24,901.62.

Impinj Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 445,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,048. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

