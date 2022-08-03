Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 36,175 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MO opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

