Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 8,164 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.