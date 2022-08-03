Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 243.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

